Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 2,640 Shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares worth $13,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $681,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $255.96. 61,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,347. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.46. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $271.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

