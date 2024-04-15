Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 13,697 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,697 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,315,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,607,831. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $82.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

