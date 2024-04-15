Dakota Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,553. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

