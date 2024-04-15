Dakota Wealth Management Has $9.42 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,752 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,231. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.06. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.67 and a 52 week high of $74.10.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

