Dakota Wealth Management Has $7.64 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.05.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.46. The company had a trading volume of 301,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $149.27. The firm has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.94.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

