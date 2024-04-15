Dakota Wealth Management Has $7.21 Million Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,126 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management owned 0.06% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $7,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,312,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,734,000 after acquiring an additional 37,402 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 583.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,412,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,004 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,381.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHO stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.84. The company had a trading volume of 579,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,375. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.14. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $48.98.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.