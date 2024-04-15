Dakota Wealth Management Has $18.48 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,241 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Dakota Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IJR stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,305. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.