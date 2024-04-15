Dakota Wealth Management Has $11.80 Million Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,054 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management owned 0.26% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $11,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 157.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $79,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SRLN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.80. 598,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,510. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.79.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

