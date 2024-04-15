Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,444 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,118,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.63. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

