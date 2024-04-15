Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 9,399 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,399 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $15,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3,081.9% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 37,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 36,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $579,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,875,683 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.73 and a 200 day moving average of $77.91. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

