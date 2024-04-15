Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 87,786 Shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 489,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,786 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF were worth $11,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 287.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of IYZ stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $20.75. The stock had a trading volume of 249,169 shares. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $34.77. The firm has a market cap of $225.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.90.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.