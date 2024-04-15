CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVV opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.34. CVD Equipment has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $11.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVD Equipment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVD Equipment during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CVD Equipment by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in CVD Equipment during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CVD Equipment by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

See Also

