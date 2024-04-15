Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $256.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $249.41 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $157.72 and a twelve month high of $261.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

In related news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $225,283.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $638,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,714,302.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $225,283.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,451 shares of company stock worth $3,030,512. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

