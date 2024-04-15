Cullen Investment Group LTD. Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 51,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $26.00. 10,088,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,392,063. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.88. The stock has a market cap of $147.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

