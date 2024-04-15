Cullen Investment Group LTD. Takes Position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 88,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 48,980 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 57,078 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIIV traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 18,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.62. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $25.70.

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $91.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.92 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

IIIV has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet raised i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

