Cullen Investment Group LTD. Takes $1.55 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 109.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the third quarter worth $36,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $206.24. 760,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,173. The firm has a market cap of $120.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $212.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.13.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Progressive from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,821,329.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,629 shares of company stock worth $8,348,176 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

