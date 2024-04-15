Cullen Investment Group LTD. Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 98,578 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,466,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DVN traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,379,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,028,932. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 2.19.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

