Cullen Investment Group LTD. Makes New Investment in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 58,380 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 549.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 81.9% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 30.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $204,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,188.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $324,991.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $204,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,188.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,394 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,247 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.60.

Best Buy Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BBY traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $77.55. 763,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,011,089. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.72. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $86.11. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.08%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

