Cullen Investment Group LTD. Makes New $7.54 Million Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 286,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,542,000. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 1.3% of Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,192,621,000 after purchasing an additional 132,237,142 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,951,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,038,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.0% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,133,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $633,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPD traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $28.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,859,538. The firm has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.75%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPD. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.58.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

