Cullen Investment Group LTD. Invests $4.15 Million in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,152,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the third quarter worth approximately $9,048,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 227.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 16,869 shares during the period. Eldred Rock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $7,195,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,498,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $300.03. 121,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,151. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $304.24. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 57.91, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $275.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.10.

In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at $19,545,052.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total value of $9,926,122.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

