Cullen Investment Group LTD. Invests $3.47 Million in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Raymond James by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after acquiring an additional 410,025 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,570,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,981,000 after purchasing an additional 246,349 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,876,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,047 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,018,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,915,000 after purchasing an additional 76,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,278,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,433,000 after purchasing an additional 591,327 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RJF. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

Raymond James Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.40. The stock had a trading volume of 204,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,914. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $131.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.33 and its 200-day moving average is $110.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $98,711.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

