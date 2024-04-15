CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Takes Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000. Jack Henry & Associates comprises approximately 1.6% of CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 14,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.58.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $2.47 on Monday, reaching $165.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,786. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.11. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $178.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 43.05%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.