CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Takes Position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,028,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,044,000 after buying an additional 832,940 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 5,376,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 763,390 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 554,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 274,841 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 76.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 193,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,950,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after acquiring an additional 184,674 shares in the last quarter.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 293,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,025. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $5.20. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $5.66.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Announces Dividend
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.