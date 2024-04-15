CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000. Union Pacific makes up 0.9% of CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.48.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $233.52. 1,498,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,309,579. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $142.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $190.37 and a one year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.