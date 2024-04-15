CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Purchases New Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 146,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,941,000 after buying an additional 17,326 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,139,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in PPG Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 253,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PPG stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.76. 761,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,044. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.87. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.32 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

