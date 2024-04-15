CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Makes New $424,000 Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000. Elevance Health accounts for about 0.9% of CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $944,528,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $664,077,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 825.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,715,000 after purchasing an additional 676,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 52.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,263,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,318,000 after purchasing an additional 437,225 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $561.00 to $557.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.00.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ELV traded up $2.93 on Monday, hitting $500.42. 550,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,944. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $521.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $507.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $481.22. The company has a market cap of $116.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

