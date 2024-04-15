CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Buys Shares of 10,803 Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RVT. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 149,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RVT stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.08. 150,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,232. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.81. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24.

Royce Value Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th.

In other news, VP Francis D. Gannon acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Christopher D. Clark bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $48,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,777.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Francis D. Gannon bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $29,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

