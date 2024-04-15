CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Buys New Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000. Xcel Energy comprises 3.8% of CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,201,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth $27,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

XEL stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,255,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,494,216. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $71.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.26.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

