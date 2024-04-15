CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 51,420.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BCX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.05. 348,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,074. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

