Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter worth about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 108.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CCI traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.66. 1,704,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,727,043. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.19. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $134.09.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.92%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CCI

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.