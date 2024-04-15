Cronos (CRO) Market Cap Reaches $3.42 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. In the last week, Cronos has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $3.42 billion and approximately $27.88 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00056604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00019862 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008289 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00012854 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006005 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About Cronos

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

