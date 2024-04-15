Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $4.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $88.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.78. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $5.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 28.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

