Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CUZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cousins Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.29.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $22.49 on Thursday. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.53). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 232.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cousins Properties

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 32,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

