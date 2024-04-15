Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 5,728,640 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 12,796,933 shares.The stock last traded at $21.81 and had previously closed at $21.25.

CPNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupang presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.61. The stock has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $32,701.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,874.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Harold Rogers sold 139,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $2,538,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 394,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,194,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $32,701.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,874.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,355,590 shares of company stock valued at $633,443,979 in the last ninety days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Coupang by 25.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,054,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,922,000 after acquiring an additional 616,210 shares in the last quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP boosted its holdings in Coupang by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 505,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after buying an additional 96,300 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Coupang during the third quarter worth about $2,415,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Coupang by 1,509.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 163,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 153,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang during the fourth quarter worth $2,486,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

