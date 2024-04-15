Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CTRA

Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CTRA opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.36.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 7.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.