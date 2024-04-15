Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Rating Lowered to Underperform at National Bankshares

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$0.40 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$1.30. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential downside of 27.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CJR.B. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.50 to C$0.65 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.15 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$1.10 to C$0.90 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered Corus Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$0.70 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.94.

Shares of CJR.B traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.55. 1,144,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of C$107.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.26, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.76. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of C$0.50 and a 52 week high of C$1.69.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

