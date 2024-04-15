Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Given New C$0.60 Price Target at Cormark

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Cormark from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.

CJR.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.50 to C$0.65 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. CIBC decreased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$1.15 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$2.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.94.

Shares of TSE CJR.B traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,144,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,401. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.03. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of C$0.50 and a 1-year high of C$1.69.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

