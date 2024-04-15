Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $222.79 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 29.80%.

Corus Entertainment Stock Down 12.4 %

OTCMKTS:CJREF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.40. 758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,990. The stock has a market cap of $80.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.25.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment consists of specialty television networks, conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, a social digital agency, and a social media creator network; and provides technology and media services.

