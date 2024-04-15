Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $222.79 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 29.80%.
Corus Entertainment Stock Down 12.4 %
OTCMKTS:CJREF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.40. 758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,990. The stock has a market cap of $80.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.25.
Corus Entertainment Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Corus Entertainment
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.