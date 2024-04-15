Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF) Short Interest Update

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 314,300 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the March 15th total of 245,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Price Performance

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables stock remained flat at $27.41 during midday trading on Monday. Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $27.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average is $27.41.

About Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, SA engages in the promotion, construction, operation, maintenance, and development of renewable energy projects in Spain and internationally. The company operates onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, hydraulic, biomass, solar thermal, and green hydrogen power projects.

