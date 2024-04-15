Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF) Short Interest Update

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 314,300 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the March 15th total of 245,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Price Performance
Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables stock remained flat at $27.41 during midday trading on Monday. Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $27.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average is $27.41.
About Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables
