Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GLW. HSBC lowered Corning from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.56.

NYSE:GLW opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. Corning has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $36.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.37.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Corning’s payout ratio is 167.16%.

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Corning by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,601,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,114,880,000 after purchasing an additional 686,278 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Corning by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $953,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Corning by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,899,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $667,279,000 after buying an additional 1,060,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,615,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $536,114,000 after buying an additional 2,301,745 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

