Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,482,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the previous session’s volume of 660,993 shares.The stock last traded at $7.28 and had previously closed at $7.58.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Down 6.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.18.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.1037 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRF. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 534.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 95,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 80,571 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth $2,168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

