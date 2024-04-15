Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 23,522 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Insider Activity at M.D.C.

In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $388,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,446.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M.D.C. Price Performance

Shares of M.D.C. stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $62.86. 778,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 9.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.67 and its 200-day moving average is $53.15. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.47 and a one year high of $63.00.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Further Reading

