Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 74 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eaton from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.60.

Eaton Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ETN traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $320.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,219. The company has a market cap of $127.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $161.12 and a one year high of $331.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $296.93 and its 200-day moving average is $251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 46.88%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

