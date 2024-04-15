Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 731 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Veritex were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $633,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex in the fourth quarter worth about $3,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VBTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Veritex from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Veritex in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Veritex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veritex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

Veritex Price Performance

Shares of Veritex stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $19.58. 52,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.18. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $24.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.67 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Veritex’s payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

Veritex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.