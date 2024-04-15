Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 4,812 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,812 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 57.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,992. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $92.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $396.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $553,519.33. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 202,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,721,973.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 11,030 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $906,886.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 97,226 shares in the company, valued at $7,993,921.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $553,519.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 202,699 shares in the company, valued at $17,721,973.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,175 shares of company stock worth $4,487,253. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PNFP shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.57.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

