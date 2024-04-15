Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.09% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $884,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 458,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 55,179 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $947,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 155,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 583,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 201,465 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE HLX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.41. 254,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,173. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $335.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.59 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

