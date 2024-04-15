Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 327 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in EnerSys by 36.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in EnerSys by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in EnerSys by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 29,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENS. StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

EnerSys stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,584. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.01. EnerSys has a one year low of $79.90 and a one year high of $113.34.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.79 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.09%. EnerSys’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

