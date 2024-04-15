Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 228.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.3 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.47. The stock had a trading volume of 31,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,115. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $158.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.89 and a 200 day moving average of $128.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $542.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.18.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,807 shares of company stock worth $353,955. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

