Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,659,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 78,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $11,734,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:EIX traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.26. The stock had a trading volume of 73,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,234. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.26. The company has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.96. Edison International has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. Edison International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.60.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

