Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,124 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $53.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,024,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 2.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

